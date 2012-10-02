Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
MOSCOW Oct 2 Igor Sechin, chief executive of Rosneft, a contender to buy BP's stake in a Russian rival TNK-BP, will meet with minority shareholders in London on Friday, a Rosneft spokesman said.
"It is part of our regular roadshow, which we conduct every year," the spokesman said. He said Sechin would meet with the company's shareholders but would not meet with any BP investors.
The CEO has said BP could use some proceeds from a planned sale of its stake in TNK-BP, its Russian joint venture, to buy a direct equity stake in Rosneft. The spokesman said Sechin was not planning to discuss that deal with investors on Friday.
Rosneft, Russia's largest oil company, is still majority-owned by the state but is on a list of companies to be fully-privatised. But Sechin, a deputy prime minister in the cabinet of Vladimir Putin before Putin was elected president in March, has said he wants to raise the market value of Rosneft before plans are put in motion to privatise it.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).