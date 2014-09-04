MOSCOW, Sept 4 Russia's Rosneft has started oil production at one of its Sakhalin fields, North-end of Chaivo, CEO Igor Sechin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday via a video-link.

Sechin said the field will produce around 1.5 million tonnes of oil a year (30,000 bpd) at its peak. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)