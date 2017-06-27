MOSCOW, June 27 A Russian government committee
led by Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich has approved
proposals to cut the mineral extraction tax (MET) for oilfields
with high water content such as Rosneft's Samotlor, analysts at
Aton brokerage said in a note on Tuesday.
"Rosneft sees a very high chance of this proposal ultimately
being approved... and an additional 150 billion roubles ($2.6
billion) capex into Samotlor... leading to higher output," Aton
said in a note following a meeting with Rosneft First Vice
President Pavel Fedorov.
It added that Rosneft planned organic liquids production
growth of up to 30 million tonnes per year (600,000 barrels per
day) for the period until 2022 thanks to technological
improvements in the upstream segment.
($1 = 58.9295 roubles)
