LONDON, Sept 21 - British oil company BP
confirmed on Friday that it is interested in buying shares in
Russian state controlled group Rosneft, provided the
proposed sale of its stake in private Russian venture TNK-BP
goes through.
"BP aims to be an investor in Russia for many decades to
come," a spokesman said by email after Rosneft said it had
received a proposal for a stake purchase by BP.
"BP is considering further investment in Russia regardless
of who we sell our stake to. Therefore if we are successful in
selling our stake in TNK-BP then we would be interested in
investing some of the proceeds in buying shares in Rosneft."