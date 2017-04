ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 Russian oil producer Rosneft plans to export around 40 percent of all its crude oil exports to Asia by 2019, the company's CEO, Igor Sechin, said on Wednesday.

Moscow has boosted ties with Asia since the West imposed sanctions on Russia last year over its role in the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Katya Golubkova)