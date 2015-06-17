PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 Russia's Rosneft plans to keep its hydrocarbon production stable in 2015-2017, Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said on Wednesday, potentially increasing output by 2 percent if market conditions are favourable.
Speaking at the company's annual general meeting in St Petersburg, he added that Rosneft planned to invest 300-350 billion roubles ($5.6-$6.5 billion) into new large upstream projects over the same period. ($1 = 54.0550 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk, writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
CARACAS, April 3 Venezuela's central bank is negotiating about $500 million in financing with a New York-based investment fund by using PDVSA bonds as collateral to help meet almost $3 billion in debt payments coming due in April, a lawmaker said on Monday.