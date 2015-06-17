ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 Russia's Rosneft plans to keep its hydrocarbon production stable in 2015-2017, Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said on Wednesday, potentially increasing output by 2 percent if market conditions are favourable.

Speaking at the company's annual general meeting in St Petersburg, he added that Rosneft planned to invest 300-350 billion roubles ($5.6-$6.5 billion) into new large upstream projects over the same period. ($1 = 54.0550 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk, writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)