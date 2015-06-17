BRIEF-Power Metals appoints Brent Butler as CEO and director of company
* Announce appointment of Brent Butler as CEO and director of company
MOSCOW, June 17 Russia's Rosneft, a shareholder with ExxonMobil-led Sakhalin-1, hopes relations between the project's shareholders would not be affected by a tax dispute, CEO Igor Sechin on Wednesday.
Sechin added that work on the Kara Sea, where Rosneft's U.S. partner Exxon suspended cooperation due to Western sanctions against Russia, was going on schedule but declined to say when the second well would be drilled.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
* Announce appointment of Brent Butler as CEO and director of company
CHIBA, April 4 Exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States will slow as domestic gas demand there grows and available supply there is used up, said ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance at a gas industry conference on Tuesday in Chiba, Japan.