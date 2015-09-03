BRIEF-Statoil presents $2.4 bln oil/gas projects offshore Norway
* Statoil says the combined capital expenditures for the fields total NOK 19.8 billion ($2.35 billion) (Njord NOK 15.7 billion, and Bauge NOK 4.1 billion)
MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russia's Rosneft said on Thursday China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) had the right to buy a 49 percent stake in its subsidiaries that hold the exploration licenses for Russkoye and Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye fields.
The option is part of an agreement on cooperation within the proposed joint development of the two oil fields that was signed in Beijing, Rosneft said in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
LONDON, March 27 British banks need to prepare for a wide range of potential outcomes and avoid sudden changes to lending as the country gets ready to leave the European Union, Bank of England policymakers said on Monday.