MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russia's Rosneft said on Thursday China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) had the right to buy a 49 percent stake in its subsidiaries that hold the exploration licenses for Russkoye and Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye fields.

The option is part of an agreement on cooperation within the proposed joint development of the two oil fields that was signed in Beijing, Rosneft said in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)