MOSCOW, April 8 Ivan Sechin, son of Rosneft's
chief executive Igor Sechin, has joined the state oil
company to work on offshore projects, the Kommersant newspaper
quoted sources as saying on Tuesday.
It said Ivan Sechin, born in 1989, had joined last month as
deputy head of a division involved in oil and gas exploration
offshore and had previously worked at Gazprombank, Russia's
third largest lender by assets.
Kommersant said company sources had told it they saw no
conflict of interests in the younger Sechin joining his father,
one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, at Rosneft.
In a written response to Reuters questions, Rosneft
vice-president Yuri Kalinin confirmed the younger Sechin was
working at one of Rosneft's production units in a non-management
role, and this reflected his "qualifications and experience."
He said company regulations stipulated that relatives should
not work together at the company's headquarters.
"At the same time we welcome relatives working in the
company's production units. We think that such production
dynasties help provide consistency, the transfer of professional
experience, and strengthen loyalty to the company," Kalinin
said.
