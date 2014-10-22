BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
MOSCOW Oct 22 Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer hit by Western sanctions, has asked for more than 2 trillion roubles ($48.52 billion) from the National Wealth Fund, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday.
The National Wealth Fund is one of Russia's two rainy day funds that collect windfall oil revenues. (1 US dollar = 41.2200 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )