UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Jan 10 Russian oil major Rosneft has concluded a deal with a company called QHG Trading LLP to supply up to 55 million tonnes of crude in total over a 5-year period starting on Jan. 1, Rosneft said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources