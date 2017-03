MOSCOW Aug 28 Royal Dutch Shell, Total and Eni were key winners in Russia's Rosneft sea-borne Urals URL-NWE-E tender in the Baltics for October 2014 through March 2015, trading sources told Reuters.

In total in seaborne tenders, buyers were offered 4.8 to 11.0 million tonnes of Urals in October 2014-March 2015 versus a combined 9.24 to 15.24 million tonnes in the second and third quarters. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Holmes)