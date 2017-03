MOSCOW Aug 7 Russia's top crude oil producer Rosneft has cut offer at its semi-annual tender to sell Urals cargoes between October and March, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

According to the sources, Rosneft has cut Urals offer at the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk to 0.6-1.8 million tonnes from 0.6-3.0 million tonnes in the last tender.

The offer from neighboring Ust-Luga was down to 0.6-1.2 million tonnes from 0.6-2.4 million tonnes.

