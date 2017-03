MOSCOW Oct 23 Russia's Rosneft plans to sell up to 0.4 million tonnes of Urals crude in a spot tender, with delivery slated for November, two trading sources told Reuters on Friday.

They added that the spot tender would be for deliveries from Russia's Baltic Sea ports.

