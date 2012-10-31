* TNK-BP Holding has 5 pct in free float worth $1.6 bln
* Unit is controlled by TNK-BP Ltd via several units
* Rosneft CEO says investors should understand risk
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW/RYBINSK, Russia, Oct 31 Russia's
state-controlled oil giant Rosneft, in the process of
buying smaller rival TNK-BP, has no obligation towards
minority shareholders in TNK-BP's listed unit, Rosneft Chief
Executive Igor Sechin said on Wednesday.
Rosneft is buying TNK-BP from British major BP and
Russia's AAR consortium in a $55 billion deal. It is paying $27
billion in cash and stock for BP's stake and has signed a
memorandum of understanding to buy out the AAR consortium for
$28 billion in cash in a separate transaction.
While the TNK-BP Holding unit only has a free float of 5
percent, a bad deal for minority shareholders would be another
sign that private investors have little protection in Russia.
"Rosneft has its own shareholders. I should defend my
shareholders' interests first... Their (TNK-BP Holding's)
interests should be defended by TNK-BP management," Sechin said,
when asked about what minority shareholders could expect.
"They (the minority shareholders) just suddenly realized
(that) - and cried foul. This is the market, there are risky
investments. They risked their money," he said.
Russia's stock market trades at a discount to Western
markets, partly because it has shown signs of ignoring
shareholders' interests in the past.
VTB, Russia's No.2 lender also controlled by the state,
earlier this year bought out some minority shareholders under
its initial public offering's price, but declined compensation
to those holding over 500,000 roubles ($15,900) in its stock.
NO OBLIGATIONS
Sechin a week ago caused concerns among investors by saying
there was no deal for minority shareholders, sending the stock
to a low. .
TNK-BP Holding's shares are now trading lower at 64.1
roubles, down 2.77 percent during the day, underperforming the
wider MICEX index which closed 0.28 percent higher.
Based on TNK-BP Holding's current market capitalization, a
buyout of the minority shareholders would cost the state company
- already in talks with banks to raise multibillion financing -
$1.6 billion.
TNK-BP Holding is owned by TNK-BP Ltd via several entities,
meaning that the Rosneft transaction would not change the
company's shareholder composition, said Anton Sitnikov, partner
with law firm Goltsblat BLP.
"Accordingly... Rosneft would not be obliged to make an
offer to buy out the shares of TNK-BP Holding's minority
shareholders, because there is no principal condition for it,"
he said.
Last week, Sechin suggested that TNK-BP Holding's minority
shareholders may convert their shares into Rosneft stocks but
did not provide any additional details.
Yulia Bushueva, managing director with Abrat Capital
investment fund, said a scheme under which TNK-BP shareholders
switched to Rosneft's equity "would even be a good scenario."
"There are a lot of examples where minority shareholders
just remain inside a non-liquid company," she said. Sitnikov
added that Rosneft would not be able just to swap shares as the
basic option is to offer cash compensation.
Rosneft, already the top oil company in the world's biggest
producing country, will be pumping more oil and gas than Exxon
Mobil with TNK-BP under its wing.