MOSCOW, June 15 Russian state oil company Rosneft said it had potential to produce 300,000 barrels of oil per day from its tight oil reserves in Siberia and said two wells drilled last year yielded oil.

The two horizontal wells with multiple stage hydraulic fractures yielded flow rates of more than 30,000 barrels per day, the presentation said, without specifying where they were drilled.

It plans to drill 100 similar wells in 2012-14, it said. (Reporting by Melissa Akin)