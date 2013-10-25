* Rosneft plans 500,000 bpd from four fields by 2019

* It once hoped for that volume from Vankor alone this year

* Vankor is crucial to supplying growing China market

By Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, Oct 25 Rosneft said on Friday it was delaying peak production at a strategic oilfield in Siberia that will be pivotal to its ability to fulfil growing sales commitments to the Chinese market.

The Vankor field, originally planned to reach peak output of 500,000 barrels per day this year, will now do so in 2019 - and only with the help of three other fields acquired via this year's $55 billion takeover of TNK-BP.

Rosneft issued the new production guidance after Reuters reported exclusively this week that output at Vankor, the largest field to enter production in Russia in 25 years, would fall short of earlier targets.

The state oil major plans to produce 25 million tonnes of oil (500,000 bpd) by 2019 at the group including Vankor and the new fields, Suzun, Tagul and Lodochnoye.

"Such a multifaceted approach ... will make it possible to significantly extend the production plateau, increase the effectiveness of infrastructure use and significantly cut project costs," it said.

Rosneft declined to comment on the production outlook at Vankor alone.

Analysts are paying close attention to Rosneft's resource base, in particular to Vankor and Yuganskneftegas - the company's biggest producing asset at the moment - as as it plans to triple oil flows to China.

"Initially, Vankor alone had to pump 25 million tonnes by approximately 2017. Now it seems that Vankor won't peak itself at all while the peak will be reached thanks to Tagul, Suzun and Lodochnoye," said analyst Andrey Polischuk at Raiffeisenbank.

Vankor, which has driven recent Russian output growth, pumped 435,000 bpd in September, official data shows. Russia is the world's top oil producer with current output of 10.5 mln bpd but its key producing region - West Siberia - is maturing.

"We cut our forecast for 2014-2016 to 465,000 bpd (at Vankor) but with things looking like this it seems we will have to cut further," Polischuk said.

FLOWS TO CHINA

Rosneft is increasing sales to China, with exports expected to exceed 1 mln bpd in the coming years. It ships 300,000 bpd via a spur of the Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline that runs to China.

As Russia diverts more oil east to Asia through its pipeline network, the main export blend it sells in Europe - Urals - is gaining on Brent, the North Sea benchmark grade, optimising revenues for the industry and the Russian state.

In comments to Reuters earlier this week, Rosneft said it did not plan to cut supplies to the west to honour its Asian commitments and said its production plans were on track to meet obligations.

"They are extending the life of projects to ensure stable volumes for longer. It seems Rosneft decided that ... there is no point in hurrying - they are adjusting output to obligations," said Vitaly Kryukov, an analyst with IFD Kapital brokerage.

The latest contract with Sinopec to supply 200,000 bpd over 10 years allows the Chinese firm to receive oil both from the west and the east of Russia, meaning Rosneft could use swap operations with other producers in East Siberia, such as Surgutneftegas.