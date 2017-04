MOSCOW, March 6 Russia's Rosneft has resumed oil shipments from Vankor oil field, one of its biggest, after finishing repair works on a pipeline, it said on Sunday.

It also said Vankor, one of main sources of Rosneft oil supplies to China, was working as usual during repair work on a pipeline. Oil was being stored which "allows to exclude breach of monthly oil supply plan". (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Susan Thomas)