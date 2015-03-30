(Adds detail, comments)
* Production seen flat at 22 mln T in 2015, lower in 2016
* Remote field a driver of Russia's oil output growth
By Vladimir Soldatkin
VANKOR OIL FIELD, Russia, March 30 Oil output at
Rosneft's Vankor deposit, a driver of Russia's recent
oil production growth, may start declining next year, a top
company official said, underlining the challenges of production
in far-flung regions.
Russia, one of the world's top oil producers, is tapping oil
at a pace of 10.65 million barrels per day, a post-Soviet
record-high, thanks to a ramp-up at Vankor and other new fields.
"(Vankor's) oil production will stay at the plateau of 22
million tonnes this year, while next year it may decline
slightly," said Alexander Cherepanov, the chief engineer of
Vankorneft, a Rosneft subsidiary which is developing the field.
Vankor, launched by state-run Rosneft in August 2009, is
Russia's northernmost onshore oil production project. It is part
of Russia's push to tap new, challenging regions, such as Arctic
offshore and East Siberia as oil deposits in West Siberia, the
heartland of Russian oil production, are gradually depleted.
Oil from the field, located partly on the Taimyr peninsula
beyond the Polar circle, is delivered to China by pipelines.
Rosneft's production, which account for 40 percent of
Russia's total oil output, declined in 2014 to 205 million
tonnes from 207 million in 2013.
Production at Vankor, which has initial recoverable reserves
of 476 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate, has been
complicated by harsh climate, with winter temperatures falling
as low as minus 60 Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit). The nearest
town, Igarka, is 142 kilometres (88 miles) away.
Total reserves at the Vankor cluster, including Vankor and
nearby fields, are estimated at 876 million tonnes.
Rosneft had originally envisaged Vankor to reach peak output
of 25 million tonnes a year (500,000 barrels per day) in 2013.
It will now do so in 2019 - and only with the help of three
other nearby fields acquired with the $55 billion takeover of
TNK-BP two years ago.
The fields, Suzun, Tagul and Lodochnoye, will be launched
within the next few years with Suzun seen starting production by
the end of next year. Rosneft is building a pipeline with a
capacity of 4.5 million tonnes a year from Suzun to Vankor.
