VANKOR OIL FIELD, Russia, March 30 Oil
production at Vankor oilfield, one of the largest deposits
controlled by state-run Russian top oil producer Rosneft
, may start declining next year, a top official at the
company told reporters.
"(Vankor's) oil production will stay at the plateau of 22
million tonnes this year, while next year it may decline
slightly," Alexander Cherepanov, the chief engineer of
Vankorneft, Rosneft's fully-controlled subsidiary, which
develops the field, said in comments cleared for publication on
Monday.
