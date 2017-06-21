BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
MOSCOW, June 21 Russia's Rosneft, the world's top listed oil company by output, will continue to work in Venezuela and will never leave the country, its Chief Executive Igor Sechin told reporters on Wednesday. "We will never leave Venezuela," Sechin said. Rosneft has a number of tight oil projects in Venezuela, which is in the grips of an economic and political crisis.
Rosneft has lent its Venezuelan counterpart PDVSA between $4 billion and $5 billion in recent years, according to Reuters calculations.
The Russian firm has been gaining ground in Venezuela as the cash-strapped leftist government scrambles for cash. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.