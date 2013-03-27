MOSCOW, March 27 The Kremlin supports the nomination of former cable TV boss Sergei Kalugin to become the next chief executive of Rostelecom, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told Reuters.

"I don't know when his candidacy will be approved but I can say his candidacy was agreed," Peskov said. The state-controlled operator is expected to hold a board meeting on Wednesday. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)