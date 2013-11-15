MOSCOW Nov 15 State-controlled Russian telecoms group Rostelecom is to buy out its biggest minority shareholder in a deal worth 25.2 billion roubles ($771 million), it said on Friday.

The company said its unit Mobitel had agreed to buy 7.45 percent of its ordinary shares from Gazprombank, which had held the stake on behalf of investor Konstantin Malofeyev through a complicated ownership structure.

The deal will also see Gazprombank obtain a stake in Rostelecom, the telecoms group said in a statement - however both Rostelecom and Gazprombank declined to elaborate on this, or say what stake Gazprombank would own.

Malofeyev agreed earlier this year to sell his Rostelecom holdings to tycoon Arkady Rotenberg weeks before his former business partner, Alexander Provotorov, was ousted from his post as the company's chief executive, but the deal failed to complete by deadline.

In September, Malofeyev reduced his stake from 10.7 percent as part of a shares buyback by Rostelecom. ($1 = 32.6999 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Ekaterina Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)