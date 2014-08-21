MOSCOW Aug 21 Russian state telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit from ongoing operations fell 31 percent, year-on-year, to 6.1 billion roubles ($168 million).

The company also said its sales from ongoing operations were up 2 percent, year-on-year, to 72.6 billion roubles.

(1 US dollar = 36.3320 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Polina Devitt)