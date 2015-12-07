MOSCOW Dec 7 Russian state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom plans to speed up cost-cutting to free up more cash for dividends after it pledged to increase payouts, its Chief Executive Officer Sergei Kalugin told Reuters.

In an economy hurt by weak oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, the former fixed-line monopoly is struggling to increase sales and profits. It decided to peg dividends to cash flow as opposed to net income in a bid to attract investors.

"Nobody is expecting a breakthrough (in 2016). The main task is to cut costs and increase market share. We will most likely pass a very aggressive budget in terms of the work on expenses," Kalugin said in an interview.

"We had a three-year plan to save 15 billion roubles ($220 million), now we want to cut it to two years and save 16 billion roubles in 2016-2017," he said.

As part of that, the company will set up a fund to manage its real estate and some property will be sold. It also plans to outsource certain activities such as logistics.

"Our real estate costs are currently two times higher than what we consider reasonable for us. We have more real estate than we need to do business," Kalugin said.

The company approved a new dividend policy on Friday which will see it pay out at least 75 percent of its free cash flow but not less than a total of 45 billion roubles in 2016-2018.

In 2013-2015, it returned around 26.5 billion roubles to shareholders in total.

Kalugin said he also expected that more cash would be available for dividends from 2016 when the company will have completed the modernisation of its broadband network.

The company will focus on expanding new areas such as IPTV, big data, and cloud services. Its fixed-line sales are stagnating as customers shift to mobile networks.

Around 10 billion roubles will be earmarked next year for acquisitions through a special vehicle, Kalugin added.

"Most likely we will buy companies which may boost our advantages in new segments or operators which will help us increase market share," he said.

The company aims to increase revenue by an average 1-2 percent annually until 2020 and increase its operating income before depreciation and amortisation by 3 percent to fuel shareholder returns, it said in a presentation to investors on Monday. ($1 = 68.4410 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Teterevleva. Editing by Jane Merriman)