Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MOSCOW Nov 18 Russian state telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit from ongoing operations fell 48 percent, year-on-year, to 4.97 billion roubles ($105.6 million) due to higher finance costs.
The company also said its revenue from ongoing operations increased 3 percent, year-on-year, to 74.8 billion roubles. (1 US dollar = 47.0665 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)