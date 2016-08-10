MOSCOW Aug 10 Rostelecom on Wednesday reported a drop in second-quarter core profit and said there were risks to its full-year profit outlook due to a likely cut in the financing of a government-backed telecoms project.

The fall in oil prices and sanctions imposed by the West over the Ukraine crisis have increased Russia's budget deficit, putting pressure on the government to cut spending.

Rostelecom was chosen by the government in 2014 to build infrastructure and provide telecommunications services to under served areas. It was due to receive 14 billion roubles in budget funding in 2016 to cover its expenses.

But state-controlled Rostelecom said government financing of this 'Bridging the Digital Divide' project was reduced in the second quarter compared to last year, contributing to a decline in its operating income before depreciation and amortisation.

This fell 10.5 percent to 22.7 billion roubles ($352.5 million) in the second quarter. Profits were also hit by a one-off hike in bad debt expenses amid falling sales.

Sergei Kalugin, Rostelecom chief executive, told a news conference the full-year guidance for flat full-year core profit was at risk.

"We confirm our full-year forecast although there is a risk related to the possibility that the ... (reimbursement) for the BDD contract will be cut."

"We might receive some 7 billion roubles less than due under the contract terms," Kalugin said.

The company's free cash flow was at a negative 5.7 billion roubles in the second quarter as it increased capital expenditure by 33 percent. Rostelecom had predicted in May its free cash flow would be positive in the second, third, and fourth quarters after a negative 2.4 billion roubles in January-March.

Kalugin said he expected the free cash flow to normalise in the second half of the year as capex would decrease. He said that next year's dividend payments, which are linked to the cash flow, were not expected to be hurt.

Rostelecom's net profit dropped 74 percent in the second quarter to 1.6 billion roubles, eroded by losses at its mobile joint venture with Tele2 Russia in which it has a 45 percent stake.

Revenues declined 0.5 percent to 71.8 billion roubles due to lower revenues from fixed-line telephony, interconnection and traffic transit services, partly offset by an increase in TV, broadband and cloud services.

Its core profit margin slid to 31.6 percent from 35.1 percent a year ago. ($1 = 64.3975 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning and Jane Merriman)