MOSCOW Nov 20 Russian state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit rose 12 percent, year-on-year, to 10.5 billion roubles ($321 million).

The company also said its sales edged up 2 percent, year-on-year, to 78.2 billion roubles with pay-TV, broadband and data services helping to offset a decline in its core local fixed-line telephony services and in mobile business. ($1 = 32.7265 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Steve Gutterman)