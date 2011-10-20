MOSCOW Oct 20 Russian investment group Summa Capital and a branch of oil trading giant Vitol, VTTI, will invest $1 billion in building a new oil terminal at the port of Rotterdam, Summa co-owner Ziyavudin Magomedov said on Thursday.

Magomedov said that construction work at the new terminal would start in 2013 and the terminal will become operational from 2015.

A consortium of Vitol Tank Terminals International (VTTI) and Summa had earlier won a tender for rights to build the 55-hectare terminal Tank Terminal Europoort West, which is expected to take on a significant share of global oil trade. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk,; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Douglas Busvine)