MOSCOW Oct 20 Russian investment group Summa Capital and a branch of oil trading giant Vitol, VTTI, will invest $1 billion in building a new oil terminal at the port of Rotterdam, Summa co-owner Ziyavudin Magomedov said on Thursday.

Magomedov said that construction work at the new terminal would start in 2013 and the terminal will become operational from 2015.

"At the initial stage (the capacity) of the Rotterdam port will total... 600-700 thousand (tonnes) of oil products," he told reporters, adding that it will also handle crude oil cargoes.

"At the second stage, it will be 2 million tonnes of crude. Total investments will reach $1 billion."

A consortium of Vitol Tank Terminals International (VTTI) and Summa had earlier won a tender for rights to build the 55-hectare terminal Tank Terminal Europoort West, which is expected to take on a significant share of global oil trade.

VTTI is a 50/50 venture between Vitol and Malaysian shipping company MISC Bhd , the shipping arm of state oil firm Petronas. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk,; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)