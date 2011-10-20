(Adds quote, detail)
MOSCOW Oct 20 Russian investment group Summa
Capital and a branch of oil trading giant Vitol, VTTI, will
invest $1 billion in building a new oil terminal at the port of
Rotterdam, Summa co-owner Ziyavudin Magomedov said on Thursday.
Magomedov said that construction work at the new terminal
would start in 2013 and the terminal will become operational
from 2015.
"At the initial stage (the capacity) of the Rotterdam port
will total... 600-700 thousand (tonnes) of oil products," he
told reporters, adding that it will also handle crude oil
cargoes.
"At the second stage, it will be 2 million tonnes of crude.
Total investments will reach $1 billion."
A consortium of Vitol Tank Terminals International (VTTI)
and Summa had earlier won a tender for rights to build the
55-hectare terminal Tank Terminal Europoort West, which is
expected to take on a significant share of global oil trade.
VTTI is a 50/50 venture between Vitol and
Malaysian shipping company MISC Bhd , the shipping arm
of state oil firm Petronas.
