By Darya Korsunskaya

MOSCOW Jan 22 Oil prices are unlikely to return to the highs of recent years, and the strain on Russia's economy will leave the government facing difficult choices, the head of the country's central bank said on Friday.

"Everyone is interested in what will happen next," central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said. "But it cannot be expected that oil prices will return to the high levels seen a few years ago."

Russia's rouble crashed to record lows this week along with the price of oil, Russia's main export. Last week, a draft document from the Economy Ministry showed the ministry had lowered its economic forecast for this year to a contraction rather than slight growth.

The faltering economy is "a kind of test for the maturity of our state," Nabiullina told a government meeting.

The rouble recovered some ground on Friday as global oil prices rallied, easing pressure on Russian policymakers .

Nabiullina reiterated that the central bank was monitoring the situation on the currency market closely and had enough tools to be proactive and prevent threats to financial stability.

She did not provide any further details about the bank's plans, leaving unanswered the question as to whether the bank would intervene on the currency market to support the rouble if pressure resumes once more. So far this month, the central bank has not actively intervened to defend the currency.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on a conference call that President Vladimir Putin had no emergency meetings planned on how to handle volatility in the rouble .

Nabiullina said it was important to react and adjust swiftly to the changing conditions in the global economy. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Larry King)