MOSCOW, March 17 Russia's central bank has
shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by 15
kopecks, following market interventions to curb the pace of the
currency's decline.
The new corridor extends from 36.10-43.10 roubles to the
dollar-euro currency basket RUS=MCX as of March 14, compared to
35.95-42.95 previously.
Under its managed float, the central bank increases its
interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the
corridor. Since March 3, the central bank decides the allotment
needed to be exhausted before shifting the corridor on a daily
basis. On Monday, it said the allotment stood at $1.5 billion as
of March 14.
The rouble was trading at 43.06 against the basket at 0615
GMT.