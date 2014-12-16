MOSCOW Dec 16 The Russian rouble continued to lose ground against the dollar and euro in afternoon trading in Moscow on Tuesday, weakening beyond 80 roubles per dollar and 100 roubles per euro for the first time.

At 1215 GMT, the rouble was trading at 78.00 roubles per dollar, around 17 percent weaker than at the previous close on the Moscow Exchange, and 98.50 versus the euro. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)