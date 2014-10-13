MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia's rouble touched a new all-time low against the euro of over 51.20 roubles per euro on Monday.

The rouble hit a low of 51.2050 against the euro and by 0820 GMT was trading at 51.2025 roubles per euro. It last approached the level of 51.20 roubles per euro in March.

The rouble has been pressured for months by falling oil prices, dollar strength and broad risk aversion to Russian assets due to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

