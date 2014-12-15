MOSCOW Dec 15 Russia's Moscow Exchange said on Monday that no offers were being accepted in evening trading above a boundary limit on the dollar/rouble currency pair that the exchange sets as a risk management parameter.

"In the evening trading session the USD/RUB reached the upper price boundary of 64.4459 set daily by Moscow Exchange as a risk management parameter. No offers were accepted above the boundary limit," a spokesman for the exchange said.

"Under the rules the risk parameters are not reviewed after 7 p.m. Moscow time, during the evening session. For the next day trading session the new risk parameters will be set by the exchange," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)