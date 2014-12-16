MOSCOW Dec 16 The Russian rouble firmed sharply on Tuesday after the central bank raised its key lending rate overnight by 650 basis points.

At 0702 GMT, the rouble was up 9 percent against the dollar at 58.61 after the central bank raised its rate to 17 percent following the rouble's sharpest decline in 15 years on Monday.

The rouble was 7.3 percent stronger versus the euro at 73.10 (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)