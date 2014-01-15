MOSCOW Jan 15 Russia's central bank has no exchange rate target, and is shifting towards a free float of the rouble to insulate the real economy from volatility on global markets, First Deputy Chairwoman Ksenia Yudayeva said on Wednesday.

"We really don't have an exchange rate target - we are exiting the market," Yudayeva said in a speech to an economic forum in Moscow.

The Bank of Russia plans to shift to a full free float of the rouble by the start of next year, and earlier this week it scrapped so-called 'targeted' currency interventions in a technical step towards that goal. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)