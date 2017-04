MOSCOW, March 7 The Russian rouble touched a new 2016 high of 71.44 to the dollar on Monday after Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose to $40 per barrel.

At 1538 GMT, the rouble was trading 0.42 percent higher at 71.67 per dollar. The rouble-based MICEX share index and its dollar-denominated peer RTS also extended gains and hit 1,905.5 and 837.5 points, respectively. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dominic Evans)