MOSCOW, Sept 26 The Russian rouble weakened to its fresh historic low of 39 roubles per dollar on Friday following the greenback's firming on global markets.

The rouble has hit several historic lows in the past few months, weighed down by the Ukraine crisis. At 1130 GMT, the rouble traded at 39.08 roubles against the dollar. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)