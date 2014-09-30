MOSCOW, Sept 30 Russia's rouble hit an all-time low against a dollar-euro basket on Tuesday at 44.52, beyond the level of 44.40 where the central bank starts unlimited interventions to defend the currency.

The rouble has been under heavy selling pressure for months due to falling oil prices, sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and strong demand for dollars from Russian firms shut out of international capital markets.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)