BRIEF-Ziplocal Inc has entered into lock-up, support agreement with Intercap Inc
* Has entered into a lock-up and support agreement with Intercap Inc.
MOSCOW, Sept 30 Russia's rouble hit an all-time low against a dollar-euro basket on Tuesday at 44.52, beyond the level of 44.40 where the central bank starts unlimited interventions to defend the currency.
The rouble has been under heavy selling pressure for months due to falling oil prices, sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and strong demand for dollars from Russian firms shut out of international capital markets.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
* Has entered into a lock-up and support agreement with Intercap Inc.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's biggest economies will pledge to jointly fight cyber attacks on the global banking system, one of the biggest coordinated efforts yet to protect lenders since an $81 million heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account last year.
March 17 A New Jersey pastor and a Florida software engineer were convicted on Friday of scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange avoid having banks and regulators look into its activities.