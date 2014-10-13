(Adds detail, comments, updates prices)

MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia's rouble weakened against the dollar and euro on Monday, extending a slide that has led to heavy central bank interventions in defence of the currency as Russian firms starved of international capital scramble for dollars.

The rouble has been pressured for months by falling oil prices, dollar strength and broad risk aversion to Russian assets due to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

The central bank governor said on Monday that the bank has spent around $6 billion defending the currency in the past 10 days but that the situation on the currency market was under control.

"The rouble continues to be under pressure on all fronts," Vladimir Evstifeev, an analyst at Bank Zenit in Moscow, said in a note. "There is a permanent deficit of foreign currency liquidity against the backdrop of Western sanctions and an ongoing outflow of foreign capital."

The rouble opened slightly stronger against the U.S. dollar, which was weighed down by worries about the health of the global economy. But the domestic currency quickly started to lose ground in trading on the Moscow Exchange.

A key factor driving the rouble lower was cheaper crude oil, Russia's chief export, as front-month Brent futures fell below $89 a barrel.

At 0750 GMT, the rouble was 0.18 percent weaker against the dollar at 40.39 and lost 0.63 percent to trade at 51.16 versus the euro, nearing all-time lows against both currencies.

That left the currency 0.4 percent weaker at 45.24 against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to gauge the rouble's nominal exchange rate.

The central bank said early on Monday that it had conducted $866 million worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble on Oct. 9 and had shifted the boundaries of its floating rouble corridor 25 kopecks higher.

As of Oct. 10, the rouble's new trading band extended from 36.25 to 45.25 against a dollar-euro basket. The rouble briefly breached the new boundaries of its trading band by 0750 GMT.

The central bank automatically intervenes to defend the rouble once it reaches the edge of the corridor. Once it has spent $350 million defending the currency, it moves the band by 5 kopecks.

Russian shares were broadly stronger on Monday after falling heavily in the second half of last week.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.8 percent to 1,072 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 0.8 percent higher at 1,375 points.

Russia's top bank Sberbank moved 0.7 percent higher, while oil producer Lukoil was 1.3 percent higher.

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jason Bush)