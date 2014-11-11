MOSCOW Nov 11 The rouble extended losses on Tuesday to trade over 2 percent lower than the previous close against the dollar, as oil prices slid and as demand for dollars picked up after the central bank discontinued its regular forex market interventions.

At 1016 GMT, the rouble had recovered slightly but was still 1.9 percent lower against the dollar at 46.73 and lost 2.1 percent to trade at 57.99 versus the euro . (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)