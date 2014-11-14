(Updates prices, adds impact of oil price rally)
MOSCOW Nov 14 The Russian rouble fell on
Friday, dragged down by weak oil prices and political
instability in Ukraine, although it made up some ground late in
the day as oil prices picked up somewhat.
At 1545 GMT the rouble was down 0.7 percent on the day
against the dollar at 47.15, and down 1 percent
to 59.84 against the euro.
The rouble had been down more than 2 percent against the
dollar shortly after opening, following a 2 percent slide seen
on Thursday, but recovered some ground as global oil benchmark
Brent regained almost $2 on Friday.
"The performance of crude oil ... could perhaps be given as
a formal reason behind the soft price, but in our view the
current trading levels of the Russian currency already price in
subdued crude oil levels for the next 12 months," VTB Capital
analyst Maxim Korovin said in a note.
He said that large price swings in the rouble have reflected
low market liquidity which is in turn a consequence of recent
extreme volatility.
The rouble could firm substantially next week, he added, as
exporters acquire roubles to pay end-of-month taxes, with a
central bank one-year forex repo auction on Monday also
potentially positive for the rouble.
Russian assets are also under pressure because of fears that
Western countries may introduce new sanctions against Russia
over its actions in Ukraine.
"First of all, investors are afraid of the continuing
discussion of new sanctions against Russia by representatives of
the EU and U.S.," Airat Khalikov, senior analyst at Veles
Capital, said in a note.
Earlier on Friday British Prime Minister David Cameron said
Russia's actions in Ukraine are unacceptable and could lead to
additional sanctions.
This week NATO accused Russia of sending military equipment
into regions of eastern Ukraine controlled by rebels. Fighting
has intensified around the rebel stronghold of Donetsk, putting
further pressure on a patchy ceasefire.
Russian stock indexes were mixed on Friday, with a sizeable
drop in the dollar-denominated RTS index but a slight
strengthening in the rouble-based MICEX index, which effectively
gains from the weaker rouble.
At market close the RTS was down 1.2 percent to
1,000 points, while the MICEX was up 0.4 percent to 1,498
points.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Jason Bush; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)