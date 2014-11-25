MOSCOW Nov 25 Russia's rouble opened 0.3 percent higher against the dollar on Tuesday, extending last week's gains.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was around 0.8 percent stronger against the dollar at 44.63 and gained 0.5 percent to trade at 55.50 versus the euro.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)