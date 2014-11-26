MOSCOW Nov 26 Russia's rouble opened 0.5 percent lower against the dollar on Wednesday.

At 0707 GMT, the rouble was around 0.4 percent lower against the dollar at 46.44 and fell 0.7 percent to trade at 57.93 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)