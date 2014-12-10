(Adds GRAPHIC tag, changes headline of story originally published on Tuesday, fixes formatting)

By Sujata Rao

LONDON Dec 9 Pressure is building on Russia's central bank to support the rouble via a big rise in interest rates at this week's policy meeting, as money markets price in sharply higher funding costs in the coming months.

The bank, which so far has been powerless to stem the rouble's slide, meets on Thursday and analysts predict a 100 basis-point rise in the key lending rate, taking it to 10.5 percent.

Three-month forward rate agreements (FRAs), that allow traders to lock in existing market interest rates for six months, have jumped to 16.5 percent, up 1.5 percentage points from the end of last week and 400 bps higher than end-November levels, the following graphic shows:

link.reuters.com/fuh63w

What that means is that rouble deposit rates starting three months from now and lasting six months will rise to 16.5 percent -- seven percentage points above current official lending rates. Official rates have been raised by 400 bps already this year.

"There is intense market pressure on the central bank to hike rates this week and any shortfall will lead to significant volatility across Russian assets," said Bernd Berg, director for EM strategy at Societe Generale.

"You see significant panic in the rates markets. The central bank must come in and address the panic with a combination of higher rates and tighter liquidity."

Indeed, signs are authorities will also squeeze money market liquidity to support the rouble. Turkey adopted such a strategy last year, determining interest rates almost daily by controlling the amount of domestic currency available to banks.

The above graphic shows one-year cross-currency swap rates have shot above 18 percent, almost 300 bps above last week's closing levels.

Rouble/dollar cross-currency swaps show the cost of funding in roubles relative to that in dollars. A rise in one-year rouble/dollar basis swap reflects the scarcity of roubles in the system as a result of central bank action.

And Mosprime reference rates, based on contributions from leading Russian banks, show one-month deposit rates at 13.35 percent, up 150 bps over the past week.

"There's a change in strategy at the central bank, which is moving away from intervention to liquidity tightening similar to what Turkey deployed. To that extent it makes the main policy rate somewhat less important," UBS strategist Manik Narain said.

The picture is similar in Nigeria, where overnight rates have spiked after the central bank drained liquidity and raised interest rates. (Graphic by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Sophie Walker)