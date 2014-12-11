MOSCOW Dec 11 The Russian rouble fell to a new all-time low of 55 roubles per dollar on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday ahead of the central bank rate decision.

At 0919 GMT, the rouble was 0.28 percent weaker at 55.00 against the dollar and 0.18 percent down at 68.37 against the euro. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)