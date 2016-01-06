MOSCOW Jan 6 The Russian currency weakened to 75 roubles per dollar on Wednesday, hitting its lowest level since December 2014, dragged down by a near 5 percent fall in the international oil price.

At 1415 GMT the rouble had recovered slightly to 74.93 per dollar, still down 2.1 percent on the day.

The Brent oil price, a benchmark for Russia's main export, fell 4.9 percent to $34.65 per barrel, its lowest level since 2004. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)