MOSCOW Oct 28 Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Wednesday that he expected the rouble to traditionally weaken by year-end.

"Every year.. There is a weakening. Each time it's the same - so I think this year and the next year it will be the same," he told reporters.

