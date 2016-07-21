MOSCOW, July 21 Russia's central bank does not plan to take any measures to influence the rate of the rouble against foreign currencies, the TASS news agency quoted the bank as saying on Thursday.

Andrei Belousov, a Kremlin economic aide, told reporters earlier on Thursday that the rouble was starting to get too strong, a trend he said was hurting exports and resulting in lower budget revenues.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)